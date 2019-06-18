2019 Genesis Prize Laureate Robert Kraft receives a warm welcome in Israel

From left to right: Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, US Ambassador David Friedman, Genesis Prize Laureate Robert Kraft, and Chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation Stan Polovets.
(photo credit: MATTY STERN/US EMBASSY JERUSALEM)
United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman hosted a lavish party at his private Herzliya residence honoring the arrival of Robert Kraft, prominent Jewish-American businessman and philanthropist, who will be receiving the 2019 Genesis Prize this Thursday in Jerusalem.
Kraft will direct the $1 million Genesis Prize towards organizations and initiatives aimed at combating the rise of antisemitism around the world.
Among the guests at the event were Stan Polovets, co-founder and Chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation; Isaac Herzog, Chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel; Morris Kahn, renowned philanthropist; Natan Sharansky, former Chairman of the Jewish Agency;Meir Shamgar, former President of the Israeli Supreme Court; and Tova Strasberg-Cohen, former Supreme Court Justice.
Ambassador Friedman congratulated Kraft “on a very well-deserved honor for a life of philanthropy, a life of commitment to Israel and a life of commitment to the Jewish people.” Kraft, owner of the NFL's Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, presented Ambassador Friedman and his wife with a Patriots football helmet, signed by the team's 39 players.