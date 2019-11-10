20th annual 'Wheels of Love' bike ride kicks off

Every year people from across the globe embark on the "Wheels of Love" bike ride to raise funds for the Alyn Orthopedic Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in Jerusalem. This year's fund raising goal is $3 million, which will benefit children being treated at Alyn. Today, the hospital's 20th bike ride event begins and it will end on Thursday, November 14. The organization is expecting nearly 500 riders to participate in the event.



"The funds raised allow us to give the children the treatments and therapies they require, rather than limit the care to the basic needs that are covered by the Israeli national healthcare system,” said Alyn director-general Dr. Maurit Beeri.

In order to ensure the safety of those participating, certain roads will be temporarily blocked off during the event. Below is a list of where and when sections of road will be closed.Sunday 10.11.2019 from 9:30 am to 4:00 pmRoad 8900 from Biriya Forest to En Zetim Junction.Road 886 from En Zetim Junction to Ramot Naftali junction.Road 8977 from Ramot Naftali to Malkiya Junction.Road 899 from Malkiya Junction to Avivim Intersection.Road 8967 from Avivim Intersection to the Baram National Park.Road 899 from Baram National Park to Hiram Junction.Road 89 from Hiram Junction to Ma'alot-Tarshiha.Road 886 from En Zetim Junction to Yesha Junction.Road 899 from Yesha Junction to Paz Tsomet Ko'akh.Road 90 from Paz Tsomet Ko'akh to Tel Hai Junction.Road 9977 from Tel Hai Junction to Margaliot Junction.Road 886 from Margaliot Junction to Yesha Junction.Road 899 from Yesha Junction to Avivim Junction.Road 8967 from Avivim Junction to the Baram National Park.Road 899 from Baram National Park to Hiram Junction.Road 89 from Hiram Junction to Ma'alot-Tarshiha.Monday 11.11.2019 from 07:30 to 16:00Road 89 from Ma'alot Tarshiha to the Hiram junction.Road 899 from Hiram Junction to Even Menachem Junction.Road 8933 from Even Menachem Junction to the Shomera Junction.Road 8992 from the Shomera Junction to the Zar'it B Junction.Road 8933 from Zar'it B Junction to Ya'ara Junction.Road 899 from Ya'ara Junction to Shlomi Square.Road 70 Shlomi Square to Kabri Junction.Road 89 from Kabri Junction to Ma'alot-Tarshiha.Road 854 from Assienda Junction to Tefen Tower.Road 8721 from Tefen Tower to Road 70/8721.From Route 70 from the junction with Road 8721 to Shlomi Square.Tuesday 12.11.2019 from 07:30 to 16:00Road 89 from Ma'alot-Tarshiha to Assienda Junction.Road 854 from Assienda Junction to Tefen Tower.Road 8833 from Kfar Vradim to Route 89.Road 89 to Nahariya Junction.Road 4 from Nahariya Junction to Rosh Hanikra.Road 899 from Betset Junction to Ya'ara Junction.Road 8911 from Avdon to Manot.Road 89 from Kabri Junction to Assienda Junction.Road 70 from Avdon Junction to Kelil Junction.Road 8721 from Kelil Junction to Kfar Vradim.Road 886 Ma'an Ozim to Ramot Naftali Junction.Road 899 from Ramot Naftali Junction to Paz Tsomet Ko'akh.Road 90 from Paz Tsomet Ko'akh to the Gome Junction.Road 977 from Gome Junction to Ne'ot Mordekhay Junction.Road 9778 from Ne'ot Mordekhay Junction to Kfar Blum South Intersection.Road 9779 from Kfar Blum South Intersection to Amir Junction.Road 918 from Amir Junction to Hurshat Tal.Road 99 from Hurshat Tal to Nahal Sa'ar.Route 989 from Nahal Sa'ar to Majdal Shams.Road 98 from Majdal Shams to the Hermon.Road 98 from the Hermon to Ein Zivan Junction.Wednesday 13.11.2019 from 07:30 to 16:00Road 854 from Assienda Junction to Karmi'el Center Junction.Road 85 from Karmi'el Center Junction to Karmi'el Junction.Road 784 from Karmi'el Junction to Alon HaGalil.Road 77 from HaMovil Interchange to Yishai Interchange.Road 89 from Ma'alot-Tarshiha to Hosen Junction.Route 864 from Hosen Junction to Rama Junction.Road 85 Matzah Rama to Karmi'el Junction.Road 784 from Karmi'el Junction to HaMovil Interchange.Road 77 from from HaMovil Interchange to Yishai Interchange.Road 75 from Yishai Junction to Kfar Yehoshua.Road 9881 from Ein Zivan Junction to Merom Golan Center Junction.Road 959 from Merom Golan Center Junction from Golan to Waust Junction.Road 978 from Waust Junction to Muma.Road 98 from Muma to Ortal Junction.Road 91 from Ortal Junction to Ein Zivan Junction.Road 98 from Ein Zivan Junction to Ramot Naftali Junction.Road 808 from Ramot Naftali Junction to HaMapalim Junction.Road 87 from the HaMapalim Junction to Yehudiya Junction.Road 92 from Yehudiya Junction to Tzemach Junction.Road 90 from Tzemach Junction to She'an Junction.Road 71 from She'an Junction to Ein HaNatziv.Route 669 from HaShita Junction to Mesilot.Thursday 14.11.2019 from 07:30 to 15:00Road 38 from Mesilat Zion to Sarigim Junction.Highway 367 from Neve Michael Etsyona Junction.Road 375 from Etsyona Junction to Junction 375/3855.Road 3855 to Machsiyah Junction.Road 3866 from Machsiyah Junction to Nes Harim Junction.Road 386 from Nes Harim Junction to Ein Kerem Square.Road 38 from Mesilat Zion to Samson Interchange.Route 44 from Samson Interchange to Nahshon Junction.Road 3 from Nahshon Junction to Sha'are Avraham Junction.Road 383 from Sha'are Avraham Junction to Azeka Junction.Road 38 from Azeka Junction to the Beit Shemesh Police Department.Highway 3855 from the Beit Shemesh Police Department to Machsiyah Junction.Road 3866 from Machsiyah Junction to Nes Harim Junction.Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.

