21-year-old from Ashkelon will be charged with raping his younger sister

The suspect was arrested when his sister arrived at the hospital complaining of abdominal pain. It was later discovered that she had been impregnated by her brother.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 13:04
A 21-year-old man from Ashkelon is expected to be indicted by state prosecutors on suspicion of raping his 15-year-old sister following a police report filed on the matter, which was submitted to Ashkelon's Magistrate's Court.
The suspect was arrested when his sister arrived at the hospital, complaining of abdominal pain. After medical tests were done, it was discovered that she was pregnant. When social workers asked her how she became pregnant, she gave them a piece of paper with her brother's name written on it.
The police was alerted and opened an investigation, during which evidence was linked to the fact that the sister had been raped by her older brother, who was then arrested.
This is a developing story.


