23 Palestinians injured during clash with IDF forces at Gaza border

Palestinians protest next to the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, as it is seen from its Israeli side March 30, 2019.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
23 Palestinians were reported injured during clashes with IDF forces across the Gaza border, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Friday.
Roughly 8,000 Palestinians confronted the troops in the clashes, Walla reported, protesters threw stones and explosives devices on the IDF soldiers, no casualties were reported.
The ongoing Friday protests, which the Palestinians call 'March of Return', began on March 30th and has seen over half a million people violently demonstrating along the security fence with Israel demanding an end to the 12-year long blockade.
As the Middle East waits to the unveiling of the US peace plan, commonly refereed to as the 'Deal of the Century' by the Trump administration, special US envoy Jason Greenblatt called on Palestinian leaders not to reject it before they read it and announced it does not involve giving a portion of Sinai, which is part of Egypt, or a part of Jordan to create the future Palestinian state.
