24-year-old killed in a possible hit-and-run in central Israel

A 24-year-old man was killed on Friday morning after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 20 in central Israel, in what seems to be a hit-and-run, according to Israel Police.



"On the right hand side of the road there was a wounded man lying unconscious who had no pulse and was not breathing. Following our medical examinations there was nothing to do but call the time of death," MDA Paramedic Elad Deri recounted.

According to preliminary examination of the scene, it seems as if the youth was first caught in an accident of his own, when his vehicle ended up in a ditch by the side of the road. Upon climbing back to the road to call for help, he was possibly hit by a passing vehicle that fled the scene.It is unclear yet whether the man died after being hit by another vehicle or whether his wounds were sustained when his car went off-road.The accident occurred on Highway 20, one of the most busy and congested roads in Israel as it crosses through Tel Aviv. The part of the route where the accident took place was near the Hof Hasharon interchange.

