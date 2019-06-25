36th Jerusalem Film Festival to open with screening of ‘Parasite’

A SCENE from ‘Parasite.’.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The 36th Jerusalem Film Festival will open on July 25 with a festive screening at the Sultan’s Pool amphitheater of the film Parasite, by Joon-ho Bong, which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.
The Korean film combines a social commentary with a thriller.
As always, the festival will show more than 200 films from over 60 countries and will feature several competitions.
This year, for the first time, the Jerusalem Foundation will award prizes to the winners of the Pitchpoint competition for best feature film. The Gesher Foundation will offer prizes of a quarter of a million shekels to the winners of the independent Israeli short-film competition.
The festival, which will run through August 4, will take place at the Jerusalem Cinematheque as well as other venues throughout the city, including at the Lev Smadar theater, Yes Planet and in the Old City.
This year, students will be able to purchase a Student Pass for NIS 90 which will give them entry to all the festival’s movies and events.
Tickets will go on sale at the Cinematheque and its website in early July.
