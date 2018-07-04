July 04 2018
|
Tammuz, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes northern Israel

A major earthquake is statistically due every 80-100 years.

By
July 4, 2018 09:13
1 minute read.
4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes northern Israel

The Sea of Galilee is seen near Tiberias. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Residents of northern Israel were woken up with a bump on Wednesday morning as a 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Haifa and the Galilee region shortly before 5:00 a.m.

The Israeli Geophysical Institute said a moderate earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale was measured at 4:50 a.m. 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) from the city of Tiberias on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, at a depth of two kilometers.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


There were no casualties or damage reported, but local residents complained of a rude awakening. A smaller aftershock was felt at 6:50 a.m. said the Geophysical Institute.

Soli Bar-Hen, a resident of Tiberias, told Army Radio that she was woken up by her entire apartment block shaking.

"I thought initially that a rocket had fallen here, there's such a mess in the north," Bar-Hen said. "When I woke up, I saw that the whole house was shaking, so I just ran outside."

Bar-Hen added that she lives, like many others in her neighborhood, in high-rise apartment blocks and that many fear for the structural integrity of their buildings.

Israel's Home Front Command published Wednesday morning a reminder of its instructions regarding how to act during an earthquake, including recommendations to remain calm and make your way to open outdoor spaces if possible.



Israel is located along the Syrian-African fault line which runs along the Israel-Jordan border, and a major earthquake is statistically due every 80-100 years.

In 1927, a major earthquake registering 6.2 on the Richter Scale struck Israel, killing 500. Another major earthquake is therefore due.


Related Content

'The Plastic Institute to preserve the Barbie genome' by Gil Riva
July 4, 2018
Toy exhibit explores childhood at Beit Meirov Gallery in Holon

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut