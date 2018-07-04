4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes northern Israel

The Sea of Galilee is seen near Tiberias.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
X
Residents of northern Israel were woken up with a bump on Wednesday morning as a 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook Haifa and the Galilee region shortly before 5:00 a.m.
The Israeli Geophysical Institute said a moderate earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale was measured at 4:50 a.m. 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) from the city of Tiberias on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, at a depth of two kilometers.
There were no casualties or damage reported, but local residents complained of a rude awakening. A smaller aftershock was felt at 6:50 a.m. said the Geophysical Institute.
Soli Bar-Hen, a resident of Tiberias, told Army Radio that she was woken up by her entire apartment block shaking.
"I thought initially that a rocket had fallen here, there's such a mess in the north," Bar-Hen said. "When I woke up, I saw that the whole house was shaking, so I just ran outside."
Bar-Hen added that she lives, like many others in her neighborhood, in high-rise apartment blocks and that many fear for the structural integrity of their buildings.
Israel's Home Front Command published Wednesday morning a reminder of its instructions regarding how to act during an earthquake, including recommendations to remain calm and make your way to open outdoor spaces if possible.
Israel is located along the Syrian-African fault line which runs along the Israel-Jordan border, and a major earthquake is statistically due every 80-100 years.
In 1927, a major earthquake registering 6.2 on the Richter Scale struck Israel, killing 500. Another major earthquake is therefore due.