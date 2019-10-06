47-year-old man allegedly raped a 4-year-old girl in Tel Aviv

A 47-year-old is suspected with raping a 4-year-old girl. The suspect allegedly knew the family and conducted the acts while the girl was staying at her father's apartment in Tel Aviv.



The girl, who is the child of foreign citizens from Eritrea, complained that she was raped by a family friend at her father's place.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police tracked down the man and arrested the suspect.The girl has yet to be investigated and her claims have not yet been validated."The suspect is cooperating with the police forces and denies any allegations. We hope the police complete their investigation as soon as possible," the defendant's attorney Yael Finkelman said.

