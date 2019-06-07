50-year-old dies after glider crash by Megido Airport

Medics and police crowd around the site of a glider crash near Megido Airport in Emek Izrael..
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A 50-year-old man was killed and another man in his 70s was left in moderate condition after a glider crash that occurred on Friday by Megido Airport in Emek Izrael. MDA staff evacuated the severely injured man to the Emek Hospital in Afula while performing CPR, during which the man died.
MDA medic Ronen Abramov said: "When I arrived at the airport after receiving quick permissions, I got on the runway and rode until I saw the plane that crashed in a field beside the runway. A man in his 50s was lying beside the plane, unconscious, without a heartbeat and not breathing while civilians were trying to perform CPR on him, and another injured man sat beside them, fully conscious. Along with the emergency ambulance teams that arrived on site we provided the injured people with medical treatment and they were evacuated to the Emek Hospital when one was severely injured and the other moderately."
Roey Marciano, a medic for Ichud Hatzala, said: "When I arrived at the site, I found a crashed glider, together with other medics from Ichud Hatzala we began performing CPR on the severely injured man. Another injured man was treated."This article was translated from Maariv by Tamar Beeri.
