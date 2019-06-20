6 Israeli universities ranked among the world’s top 1,000

The Computer Science Faculty building at Technion University in Haifa, Israel.
(photo credit: BENY SHLEVICH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Six Israeli universities appeared on the list of the top 1,000 higher education institutions in the world.
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem was ranked Israel’s best university in the QS World University Rankings for 2020
, coming in at 162nd, eight spots lower than last year.
Tel Aviv University finished at 219th, rising 11 spots from last year, and The Technion-Israel Institute of Technology was 257th, falling 10 places. Ben-Gurion University finished at 419, falling from 407.
Others recognized were Bar-Ilan University in the 551-560 range, up from 601-650 last year, and the University of Haifa, repeating its 651-700 ranking from a year ago.
The top three universities on the list are the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford and Harvard.
The universities are evaluated based on academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio and international student ratio, according to the website
.
