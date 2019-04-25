Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

750,000 people visit Western Wall since start of Passover

The number of visitors is larger than in previous years.

By ZACK EVANS
April 25, 2019 11:11
The crowd at the Western Wall.

The crowd at the Western Wall.. (photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

 
750,000 people have visited the Western Wall since the start of the Passover holiday, according to a statement from the Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

On average, over 100,000 people visited the site each day.

The amount of visitors is larger than in previous years, and thousands more are expected to arrive before the beginning of next week.


Monday was particularly crowded as pilgrims made their way to the Wall to attend the Priestly Blessing prayer service, which takes place twice a year on Passover and Sukkot.

The Blessing is a tradition dating from the time of the Second Temple, when priests would bless the whole Jewish people.

