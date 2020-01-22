The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

80 Holocaust survivors celebrate bar, bat mitzvah at Western Wall

"My two children don't live in Israel and I lost my husband a long time ago," said Bella. "This event was closure for me."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 22, 2020 19:09
Holocaust survivors celebrate their bar mitzvah at the Western Wall, January 2020 (photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
Holocaust survivors celebrate their bar mitzvah at the Western Wall, January 2020
(photo credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
80 Holocaust survivors celebrated their bar or bat mitzvahs last week at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. The survivors were unable to celebrate their bar or bat mitzvahs at the traditional age (13 for boys, 12 for girls) because of World War II.
The celebrations were conducted in collaboration with the "Perah L'Nitzul" project of the Social Integration Administration in Rishon Lezion, the Community Resources Department in Social Inclusion Administration, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, the Ministry of Social Equality and the Claims Conference.
Holocaust survivors celebrate their bar mitzvah, Jan. 2020 (Credit: Shlomi Halfon)
"We embrace Holocaust survivors all year long," said Rishon Lezion Mayor Raz Kinstlich. "We placed a goal for ourselves to reach every Holocaust survivor in the city, to help them with all their needs...and to hear their stories. I am very proud of the many activities that the municipality organizes for the survivors and thank the many volunteers from the city who take part in these activities."
Dozens of Holocaust survivors took part in the symbolic ceremony that took place before International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The survivors said that the event was especially exciting for them.
The bnei and bnot mitzvah prayed and sang the song "Hevenu Shalom Aleichem" (We Brought Peace Unto you) with tearful eyes. All the participants took part in a celebratory meal afterwards with singing and dancing.
One of the participants was Bella Walt, 91, who was born in Poland and who lived in a ghetto for a short period of time before arriving at a refugee camp in Siberia with her mother. She arrived in Israel in 1966 and was one of the founders of Rishon Lezion. "My two children don't live in Israel and I lost my husband a long time ago," said Bella. "This event was closure for me."
Ze'ev Boirski, 87, was nine-years-old when the war broke out. He turned 13 in a refugee camp in Cyprus. "I never imagined that I would celebrate a bar mitzvah," said Boirski. "I want to thank the Rishon Lezion municipality and the mayor for everything that he does for us Holocaust survivors. I have no words to explain how tremendous this was for me."
About 9,000 Holocaust survivors live in Rishon Lezion. The "Perah L'Nitzul" project is a collection of services provided to Holocaust survivors in order to keep them connected with the city and provide them with social activities.


Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors bar mitzva
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The survivors of the Holocaust matter By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Holocaust remembrance beyond the photo opportunity By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Do not annex the Jordan Valley By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Gantz's stammering stance and Netanyahu's mudslinging By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by