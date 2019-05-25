Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

80 deaf Israeli children have bar and bat mitzvah ceremony

The bar and bat mitzvah at the Nitzanim synagogue in the Baka neighborhood and Western Wall visit, both on Monday, were sponsored by the International Young Israel Movement and the Jewish Agency.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
May 25, 2019 19:32
1 minute read.
80 deaf Israeli children have bar and bat mitzvah ceremony

Pair of tefilin with black straps with blue kippah on white wooden background. (illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later



JERUSALEM (JTA) — Eighty deaf and hard-of-hearing Israeli children had a joint bar and bat mitzvah ceremony in Jerusalem.

They also visited the Western Wall, with the tour presented in sign language.



The bar and bat mitzvah at the Nitzanim synagogue in the Baka neighborhood and Western Wall visit, both on Monday, were sponsored by the International Young Israel Movement, which provides programming and support of the Israeli deaf community, and the Jewish Agency for Israel.



They were joined by New York-based poet and performer Douglas Ridloff, who is deaf. Ridloff was in Israel on behalf of the SignTalk Foundation, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization that promotes public awareness of the signing community.



Jerusalem was the site of the international launch of the foundation’s online social network, SignTalkers, including a signed performance by Ridloff, with his American Sign Language performance translated into Israeli Sign Language for the audience. An initial launch celebration took place in New York City on May 8.



“Unlike other social media platforms, this exclusive space will serve to provide a home away from home to meet, share and interact with members of the signing community around the world,” Dr. Joseph Geliebter, founder and executive director of SignTalk Foundation, said in a statement.



Jewish Agency chair Issac Herzog, who attended the bar and bat ceremony, called it “a deeply emotional one for all of us and their parents in particular, and I welcome this opportunity to wish all of those celebrating a big mazal tov.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Thousands gather at a mass rally in Tel Aviv
May 25, 2019
Thousands protest against immunity bill, Lapid: We won't apologize anymore

By TAMAR BEERI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut