Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

800 Young Jews from FSU Experience Taglit on the Carmel

The event is part of a comprehensive partnership between Birthright Israel, the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress and Genesis Philanthropy Group.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
August 21, 2019 18:00
1 minute read.
Russian-speaking young Jews from the Former Soviet Union came together and experienced Israel throug

Russian-speaking young Jews from the Former Soviet Union came together and experienced Israel through Birthright Israel’s ‘Taglit on the Carmel’ event. (photo credit: JANE PEIMER)

On August 20, eight hundred Russian-speaking young Jews from the Former Soviet Union came together and experienced Israel through Birthright Israel’s ‘Taglit on the Carmel’ event.  The event brought together all Birthright groups from the former Soviet Union currently in Israel. For most Birthright Israel participants from the FSU, their trip marks not only their first visit to Israel, but also their first opportunity to discover Israeli culture and history firsthand.

Participants who attended the events in Israel’s North enjoyed a full day of unique activities, including a street-food festival, Zumba classes, volleyball and ‘Matkot’ on the beach, and a colorful evening event.

The celebration culminated with a traditional educational event in Binyamina hosted by Ilya Akselrod, with a special performance by the Israeli hip hop-funk group ‘Hadag Nahash’, a Russian-language premier of the popular viral song “Shevet Achim Ve Achayot – A Tribe of Brothers and Sisters” and a TED-style talk by Max Simanovsky, Israeli startup entrepreneur who made Aliyah to Israel from the Former Soviet Union.

According to a recent study of the impact of Birthright Israel on Russian-speaking participants, Birthright Israel has positively affected participants’ Jewish identity and connections, expanded their Jewish social circles and made a substantial impact on the importance that participants placed on their Jewish identity.

Performance by Hadag Nahash (Credit: Jane Peimer)

Ilia Salita, President and CEO of Genesis Philanthropy Group said, “Participation of Russian-speaking Jews in Birthright Israel has crucial importance for the development of Jewish identity. Genesis Philanthropy Group is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Birthright Israel in order to connect new generations of Russian-speaking Jews with the Jewish people and the Land of Israel.”

The event is part of a comprehensive partnership between Birthright Israel, the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress and Genesis Philanthropy Group, intended to provide Russian-speaking participants with various enriching experiences while participating in Birthright Israel trips.

Please read more about the study: The impact of Taglit-Birthright Israel on participants from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Germany here


Related Content

August 21, 2019
Tour Israel: Gems hiding in plain sight

By MEITAL SHARABI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings