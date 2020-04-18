95% of Israelis wear mask whenever they leave home – survey finds



The overwhelming majority of Israelis, 95%, reported they wear a mask whenever they leave home to reduce the risk of infecting other people with coronavirus if they are sick, a survey conducted by the Health Ministry discovered.

In a Friday press release, it was reported that 92% of Israelis obey the demand to keep a two-meter distance from each other to avoid contamination. 88.7% wash their hands after each time they leave the house and 95.7% only drive a car with one other passenger.



81% of those asked said that while the imposed curfew and the demands it imposes are hard on them, they understand why they are asked to do so and are doing their best to comply.



The survey included 673 persons among the adult Jewish population of the country.





It should be noted that on social media, conflicting reports could be seen. Some people felt anger at those who fail to obey regulations and, for example, host parties or attend group sports. Some posted videos show police officers allegedly arresting people for buying books or attempting to run in the park. Others slammed the Health Ministry’s policy and demanded to know when they will be able to return to work.

Police reported that such social media posts are usually misleading and present complex situations in a one-sided manner. It stated it will continue to enforce the ministry’s regulations to protect the public’s health.