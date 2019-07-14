‘A Fatwa for Genocide’ – Wiesenthal center slams Hamas charter

Palestinians take part in a rally marking the 31st anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)
The Simon Wiesenthal Center slammed Hamas in a press release on Sunday, pointing out that the terrorist group's charter contains "a Fatwa for genocide" and the statement by senior Hamas official Fathi Hammad, who called on Palestinians living around the world to "go out and slaughter and kill Jews."
Hammad called for such acts of global murder in a Friday speech during the weekly "March of Return" protests.
Warning that the blockade on the Gaza Strip must be lifted, he said Palestinians "must attack every Jew who exists in the globe, slaughter and kill them.”
The blockade had been implemented by Israel when the Hamas terrorist group assumed control of the Gaza Strip after winning elections there. It was instituted to prevent Hamas from obtaining weapons with which to attack the Jewish state.
The Hamas charter contains a quote from an oral Islamic tradition, which explains that on the Day of Judgment, Muslims will chase Jews and kill them. Furthermore, even if Jews will attempt to hid behind stones and trees, these objects will call out to the Muslims: "Oh Muslim, Oh servant of God, there is a Jew behind me – come kill him.”
This can be found in article 7 of the Hamas Charter.
Simon Wiesenthal Center Director for International Relations Dr.Shimon Samuels warned that “both Hamas and Hezbollah must be banned worldwide for 'warrant for genocide.'"
Otherwise, Islamists across Europe and the Americas will respond to the call for their Jihadist "martyrdom."
A Palestinian man allegedly murdered a German real estate investor in November because he was a “Jew”
who “destroyed his country.”
The man turned out not to be Jewish.
