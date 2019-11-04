Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

A-G Mandelblit rejects PM Benjamin Netnayhu's request for probe of leaks

By
November 4, 2019 16:17
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit (R)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit (R). (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Monday rejected a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's lawyers for a criminal probe and a polygraph of the law enforcement officials who may be responsible for rampant leaks to the media regarding the public corruption cases.

Mandelblit said that he might still open a criminal probe in the future depending on the nature of the leaked classified material to the media, but that to date a probe would be unjustified.

While the attorney-general condemned the leaks, he said that there are public policy consequences of probing such leaks, both in harming the free press and whistleblowing, and that all considerations needed to be weighed.

He said he would continue to monitor the issue.

Netanyahu has complained that well over 100 leaks by law enforcement to the media have harmed his public standing and potentially damaged his right to a fair trial.


