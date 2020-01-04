A-G prevents large-scale operation in Syria -report

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit prevented Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from opening a large-scale military operation in Syria, The Independent Arabia reported earlier last week.

According to The Independent Arabia, Mandelblit told Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman that the current political situation and the lack of a functioning cabinet makes the time unsuitable for such an operation.

Braverman reportedly requested Mandelblit's legal opinion concerning both the domestic legal situation and international law in the event of a major-scale operation that could potentially develop into war.

According to The Independent Arabia, a source within the Israeli government said that after consulting with Defense Minister Naftali Benett and the Security Cabinet, Netanyahu was planning on launching a large-scale military operation in the North.

The operation was reportedly meant to target Iranian military facilities in Syria and could have expanded into Lebanon in case Hezbollah intervened.

The report claimed that the US gave Israel the go-ahead to strike Iranian interests in the region.

Mandelblit reportedly said that Netanyahu is obliged to notify Opposition Head, former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz if such an operation is to take place.

According to Maariv, Mandelblit reportedly prevented Netanyahu from launching a large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip following a rocket salvo toward Ashdod during his speech in September.



The operation was likely to spark a war between Israel and the Gaza factions.

Netanyahu reportedly tried to launch the operation without the involvement of the Shin Bet nor that of IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. Netanyahu later said that the response to the salvo was the assassination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Bahaa Abu al-Ata in November.

Tzvi Joffre and Leon Sverdlov contributed to this report.