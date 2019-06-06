A-G rejects Netanyahu's request to delay October pre-indictment hearing

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.
(photo credit: EMIL SALMAN/HAARETZ/MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Thursday rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request for a second delay to his pre-indictment hearing beyond October 2-3.
Netanyahu requested a second delay on Wednesday, arguing it was necessary in light of the unexpected re-run elections which would be taking place.
Mandelblit said that the re-run elections did not justify a second delay.
Further, he said that he had already agreed to delay the hearing until October 2-3 even though his pre-indictment announcement dated back to February 28 and the original hearing date was set for July 10.
When Mandelblit agreed to postpone the July 10 date, he also agreed to postpone hearings for other defendants in the prime minister's cases until August 15. However, they are not getting any further delays, which also appeared to be part of the decision to not grant a second delay.
