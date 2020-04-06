The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A Gantz annexation veto turns him into a possible peacemaker

For Gantz it is the peace process itself and the link he makes between regional stability and dialogue.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 6, 2020 22:02
A view shows the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the West Bank February 25, 2020. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
A view shows the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim in the West Bank February 25, 2020.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
The ending of the bitter feud between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Party head Benny Gantz over annexation appeared to end Monday, by bequeathing to both leaders precisely the future mantle they wanted.
While the topic was the annexation of all the West Bank settlements, at issue was their political and diplomatic legacy with regard to the West Bank and the peace process.
Topmost in Netanyahu’s mind is his legacy as the right-wing leader, who 53 years after the end of the Six-Day War, finally envelopes bring the settlement enterprise into Israel’s sovereign borders.
For Gantz it is the peace process itself and the link he makes between regional stability and dialogue.
At issue for them a well, is the time table.
Who will be prime minister at what time? Who their US presidential partner will be and what kind of peace, if any, they can arrive at with the Palestinians.
For Netanyahu, there is no time like the present and with or without Gantz, he has Knesset support for unilateral annexation, about 68 votes out of 120.
In fact, during his more than 14 years in office, there have never been so many factors in his favor when it comes to both maintaining his position as a right wing leader while simultaneously pursuing peace with the Palestinians.
US President Donald Trump has removed almost all of the obstacles that made such a dual pursuit an almost impossible schizophrenic dance. The US peace plan which allows Israel to apply sovereignty over 30% of Area C, prior to any negotiations, effectively divorces the issue of settlements from the peace process.
Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis it was agreed that Israel could apply that sovereignty this year, as soon a joint mapping process had been completed.
The paralyzing impact of COVID-19 on international diplomacy means that if Netanyahu were to move forward now international condemnation would not be as stiff, particularly if coupled with US support. True, the US has not given the green light, but it may do so by July. If the US could allow Netanyahu to annex all the settlements even in advance of completion of the mapping process. This is because any questions around annexation are not about the settlements, but about outstanding issues with regard to the the extent of the territory around them that would also become part of sovereign Israel.
The right-wing has always considered the window of opportunity on the issue of annexation to be narrow and applicable only to this year because of the pending US election in November.
Evangelical support for sovereignty, often credited with driving the US position on the matter, is deemed to be most significant in a pre-election year.
There is also the fear that Trump might not win and that his Democratic successor would set the clock back to the parameters of a two-state solution based on the pre-1967 lines held under Obama. For Netanyahu, there is no time like the present. 
After that, Netanyahu hopes that he can bend the Palestinian and the Arab world to his will.
But for Gantz, who views himself as a prime minister in waiting, and who is a former IDF Chief-of-Staff, inheriting a peace process in the aftermath of annexation would be some what tantamount to mission impossible.
Unlike Trump, he fears the instability that would follow, particularly with neighboring Jordan. He prefers to make peace in dialogue and holds that such dialogue is only possible if sovereignty is applied through negotiation.
Within that framework, at bare minimum, he wants to see the Jordan Valley and the settlement blocs within Israel’s final borders, but only with international, Palestinian and Arab world agreement. Effectively, it would appear to be mission impossible,  given the international and Palestinian stance that only a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines is acceptable.
But Netanyahu’s agreement with Gantz that he and his party can vote against any annexation plan, opens the door for Gantz to push forward with a peace process in the aftermath of a Trump and a Netanyahu era.
He will be seen as the man who stood against annexation and thus a possible diplomatic partner for a future peace process.
If Netanyahu can wave a diplomatic wand and turn a “non tolerant” US attitude toward the settlements into annexation, than perhaps Gantz wants to follow the same magic trick, and sway the international community and Palestinians to pursue peace in the aftermath of annexation.
It will be a task made easier, particularly if he working together with Democratic regime, for whom his stance for borders that were less than what Netanyahu offered would seem like concessions rather than hard line positions.


Tags Benny Gantz Settlements Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't scapegoat the haredim for the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Guarding against authoritarianism – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by