The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A Heroic Past, an Exciting Future: At 100, WIZO is just getting started

WIZO’s success can only be fully understood in the perspective of time.

By WORLD WIZO  
JANUARY 21, 2020 06:13
WIZO in Strasbourg, 2009 (photo credit: JI-ELLE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
WIZO in Strasbourg, 2009
(photo credit: JI-ELLE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
WIZO: Withstanding the Test of Time
Our story begins 100 years ago, in the summer of 1920, at the height of the Third Aliyah to Eretz Israel, which laid the institutional foundations for the future Jewish state. At the same time, in London, a Zionist women’s organization was born, headed by 30-year old Rebecca Sieff, a woman of vision and action.
The name of that new group was the Women’s International Zionist Organization - WIZO.
WIZO’s success can only be fully understood in the perspective of time. The institutions so familiar in 1920 have either been totally transformed, or have long disappeared. The exception is WIZO, now celebrating its centennial, a vital, vibrant organization that has served the people of Israel for an entire century.
How did a small group of British Jewish women manage to conceive, establish, and lead a Zionist organization that has survived the test of time, ﬂourished and grown, with tens of thousands of chaverot (members) around the globe, and 6,000 employees in Israel?
"To understand this wonder which is WIZO, one must ﬁrst understand what WIZO is,” says Anita Friedman, who will assume the role of World WIZO Chairperson next week. “WIZO is a framework that connects a network of Jewish-Zionist activity and leadership in the world to speciﬁc needs in Israel. WIZO was a social network long before anyone had heard of Facebook or Twitter. A network that connected the Jews of Melbourne and Berlin, of Buenos Aires and New York. Connecting our supporters to the homeless boy in Haifa, to the abused wife in Ramat Gan who needs shelter, to the young parents in Sderot looking for day care. It’s a unique model that attracts women who are ready to get involved and give, and expect to see the fruits of their investment. When you take the tens of thousands of personal stories, of lives that have been changed under WIZO’s roof, you realize what an enormous impact WIZO has had on Israeli society as a whole.”
The 1920’s: WIZO and the Jewish Nation Grow Together
To encapsulate WIZO’s story, let’s go back 100 years, to the 1920s. As the Zionist movement in Europe gained steam, four passionate British women, Rebecca Sieff, Vera Weizmann, Edith Eder and Romana Goodman, decided to establish a Zionist women’s body that would train new immigrants to the Land of Israel in the farming skills that would provide them a livelihood. In this destitute society-in-the-making, every bit of aid WIZO could offer was drunk thirstily by the penniless refugees and immigrants; and thus, within a few short years, the original, limited goal of vocational training was superceded, with WIZO extending services in welfare, education, health, employment, absorption, and early childhood care.
The idea of WIZO spread like wildﬁre. WIZO established youth villages and schools, a preschool network, Mother & Child centers called Tipat Chalav (“A Drop of Milk”), soup kitchens, immigrant counseling, ulpans to teach Hebrew, and more. The loving and supporting hand of WIZO seemed to be everywhere, and there was hardly a person in Israel who did not beneﬁt from the organization’s services. As every new need arose, WIZO stepped up to meet it.
WIZO Rises to the Challenges of the New State
Like all Zionist organizations of that time, WIZO found itself at a crossroads when Israel was founded in 1948, with government authorities taking over services that organizations such as WIZO had previously provided. This suited WIZO just ﬁne, as it freed resources and energy for WIZO to forge ahead with new initiatives. In the years that followed, as a new generation of talented and passionate WIZO leaders took the helm, the organization focused on education, welfare, and the struggle for the rights of women.
Within 18 months after the establishment of Israel, its population doubled, mainly due to the inﬂux of Jewish refugees from Arab countries. The reality of mass immigration, poverty, scarcity, and existential security threats only reinforced the need for the kind of services that WIZO provided. WIZO ﬂourished, driven by Israel’s enormous needs and a commitment to constant renewal and innovation.
“WIZO has always searched for the next challenge,” says Prof. Rivka Lazovsky, the outgoing Chairperson of World WIZO. “Renewal is the key word, and we aspire not only to adapt to reality, but to shape it as well.”
Today, the WIZO umbrella covers a vast array of hundreds of institutions and programs, from day care centers to youth villages, from abused women’s shelters to second-hand clothing shops, from foster homes to women’s leadership programs, and much more. Many of these programs are run by thousands of WIZO volunteers serving their communities in local WIZO branches throughout the country.
All of this -- a magniﬁcent symphony of women doing what truly matters for Israel -- is supported by tens of thousands of WIZO members around the world.
A Worldwide Sisterhood
WIZO’s Tel Aviv headquarters oversee the organization’s programs throughout the country, and link dozens of WIZO federations around the world. WIZO’s Israeli federation has a special role, as it implements a large portion of WIZO’s projects.
“WIZO’s federations and their members are the backbone of WIZO, deserving the utmost appreciation for the crucial role they play in strengthening the movement,” says World WIZO President Esther Mor. “It is vital to encourage and inspire them, to involve them in the challenges of WIZO and contemporary Israeli society, while at the same time supporting them in the great challenges they face in the Diaspora.”
Jana Falic, past co-president of WIZO USA, daughter of a Holocaust survivor, and a prominent WIZO leader, wears WIZO on her sleeve. “When I see a blue and white ﬂag - I see life,” she says. “For us, for the Jews, it represents the conﬁdence that we will always have a home. That’s what brought me to WIZO, and the combination of Zionist, human, social, and feminine activity under one roof - completes the picture for me. Today I know that in my investment in WIZO, I am also investing in a project that is being carried out here and now, but also in an organization that will continue to work and bring light to Israel for many more generations.”
Doing What’s Good, and Doing What’s Important
WIZO’s activities are not limited to education and social welfare. Throughout the years, WIZO has been involved in global Jewish issues, such as working for the release of the “prisoners of Zion”, advocacy for Israel, and beginning in 1958, activity in the United Nations as an advisory NGO. At the same time, WIZO Israel shapes legislation and public awareness on the rights and status of women.
The Secret of WIZO  – the Chaverot
What connects thousands of Jewish women internationally, to WIZO? It’s not just their devotion to the idea of WIZO, but their connection to Judaism, their love of Israel, and commitment to improving the daily life of all Israelis. “Strong, determined and compassionate women – these are the women of WIZO, they are our support system,” says Anita Friedman. “This applies to all generations. We are engaged in nurturing the leadership of the tomorrow’s Jewish women leaders, as an integral part of our ongoing operations. WIZO serves as a bridge to Israel for Jewish women around the world.”
"For the past century, WIZO has been able to pinpoint the challenges and rise to overcome them -- that is our secret for remaining relevant,” says Ora Korazim, Chairperson of WIZO Israel. “WIZO knows how to connect the women of Sderot and Kiryat Shmona to the women of Miami and Sydney. Everyone wants to be a part of this great mosaic that is WIZO. It is a framework ﬂexible and large enough for anyone to ﬁnd her place in it. All WIZO chaverot agree on one thing: investing time in WIZO is a wonderful way to contribute to causes larger than themselves.”
Celebrating a Centennial
A journey through WIZO’s seemingly endless archive shows you just how much WIZO’s story is interwoven in the story of Israel. The faces that look out at you from the pictures are those of pioneers, immigrants, refugees – the faces of the grandparents of today’s Israelis. This organization, that survived a world war, whose leaders included a signatory of Israel’s Declaration of Independence, won the Israel Prize for its contribution to Israeli society in 2008.
On July 11, 2020, WIZO will be 100 years old. Next week, 1,000 WIZO members from around the world will kick off the celebrations, convening in Israel for the movement’s quadrennial global gathering.
As WIZO crosses the threshold into its second century, it gazes back with pride at its heroic past, and looks forward in anticipation to the exciting challenges that lie ahead.
This article was written in cooperation with World WIZO.


Tags Zionism women wizo zionist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ethiopian Jewish brethren By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Unidentified aircraft strike Iranian militias in Syria: report
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Air Force admits mistake after eight fighter jets 'drown'
F-16 planes on the runway during the Blue Flag drill
4 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
5 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by