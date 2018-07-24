A glint in your eye: Total lunar eclipse visible from Israel on Friday

A little Israeli robot on the moon that could inspire others

While news from the sky may have been eclipsed by political developments, Israelis should be over the moon to learn that on Friday, from 8:14 PM in the evening until 2:28 AM on Saturday morning, they will be able to view a total lunar eclipse.

ABC News reported on Monday that this will be the lengthiest total lunar eclipse this century, and it will make the moon appear to be red-orange in color, a “blood moon”.

It will be visible from all over the Middle East, various areas in Asia and Africa and India, but will not be seen from the United States.

In a total lunar eclipse, the Earth casts a shadow over the entire moon.

Another total lunar eclipse was visible from Israel this past January.

Time and Date AS, a Norwegian company that runs a popular website listing time zones and time-related events, wrote that the total eclipse—where the moon is “completely red”—will begin in Jerusalem at 10:30 PM, and the maximum eclipse, where “[the] moon is closest to the center of the shadow [cast by the Earth]” begins at 11:21 PM.

Some groups are using the cosmic event to run programming billed as being out-of-this-world.

Bateva, a guiding center based in Mitzpeh Ramon near the Ramon Crater, is hosting” The Moon in Love” event, which ties the blood moon to the Jewish romantic holiday of Tu B’Av (15th of Av), which takes place the previous evening. The event will feature observatories, live music, and camping areas.

In a statement on Bateva’s website, tour guide and observatory owner Nadav Silbert said, ““This is a wonderful opportunity to experience the desert around Mitzpe Ramon in all its glory, view the wonders of creation and understand why the Makhtesh [crater] was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.”

The fact that the eclipse is viewable from Israel didn’t escape the orbit of the astrology-minded on Twitter. A search for ‘eclipse Israel’ on Twitter shows that while some are simply treating the event as a sky-high experience, others think it portends tension and trouble for Israel.

“The longest "blood moon" lunar #eclipse of the century will be on Friday and directly visible over Israel the entire time. Will wars/earthquakes and other signs increase soon in conjunction with the sign? Keeping a watchful eye but #Gaza is sure on the brink,” one account tweeted.

Another person wrote simply wrote, “Eclipse increases tension on the Israel-Gaza border,” and linked to a blog post dissecting the upcoming total lunar eclipse.