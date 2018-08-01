A historic milestone at Soroka hospital

DR. LARRY NORTON affixes a mezuzah Tuesday at the new Negev cancer center established in his name. .
(photo credit: RACHEL DAVID)
X
Yesterday saw the opening and dedication ceremony of the new Legacy Heritage Oncology Center and Dr. Larry Norton Institute at the Soroka University Medical Center.
Built at a cost of NIS 200 million, the new center will be a leader in research and development. It was funded by Clalit Health Services together with donors from Israel and abroad, including the Legacy Heritage Fund and the Nash Family Foundation. Many American donors have been recruited to assist in establishing the new institute, named in honor of Dr. Larry Norton, a world-renowned cancer researcher and breast cancer specialist.
“It is an extraordinary honor and joy to be part of a community dedicated not just to world-class cancer care in the Negev and Israel, but committed to improving cancer medicine throughout the world by conducting important research,” said Norton, senior vice president at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and Medical Director of its Lauder Breast Cancer Center. “This is a terrific building, a brilliant staff and an exciting opportunity to make profound progress. I am deeply grateful.”