Tel Aviv will operate an electric bus on an electric road in test run

The city of Tel Aviv will launch a test run of an electric car-charging street and operate a public transportation line via a Dan electric bus on the innovative road, according to a statement by the Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality on Sunday.
ElectReon Wireless Ltd., a pioneer in the development of technology for electric roads is partnering with the city of Tel Aviv and will install the electric charging infrastructure along a road about half a mile long. Israel's Dan Bus Company will operate an electric bus on the road to test its performance.
"Following the Ministry of Energy's new 2030 policy, the State of Israel is weaning itself from using energy that causes pollution. To this end, we are creating the best conditions for the development of a broad infrastructure for charging electric cars and promoting the electric vehicle market in Israel," said Israel's Minister of Energy
Dr. Yuval Steinitz (Likud).
A timetable has not yet been disclosed for the test run and the location of the electric road currently remains under wraps as well.
