A taste of 1920s opulence in the heart of Tel Aviv

Stroll around the streets of Tel Aviv today and you can’t miss the impressive restoration efforts dedicated to returning the city’s oldest, most colorful and elegant buildings to their former glory.



While many think of Bauhaus when they consider Tel Aviv architecture, the oldest city streets are also known for their abundance of eclectic style buildings, of which many are under preservation order.

In recent years, the impressive buildings have increasingly become the site of luxury residences and smart, boutique hotels. One of the latest and most impressive renovated buildings is situated along Shenkin Street, indisputably one of Tel Aviv’s most popular locations thanks to its plethora of clothing shops and street cafes.Built in 1919, just 10 years after the founding of the city, the seven-floor building at 20 Shenkin St. is unmissable, thanks to its bright facade and fine architecture.The building is now home to 45-room boutique hotel Sam&Blondi, the first and only hotel along the famous street and designed to take guests right back to the opulence and glamour of the 1920s. The modestly sized rooms, curated to replicate a bygone era of simple luxury, offer an immediate escape from the hustle and bustle of the hi-tech driven, cosmopolitan city below.Many of the rooms feature private balconies offering views over central Tel Aviv and the Mediterranean Sea. Guests can also enjoy a rooftop terrace offering tanning beds, complimentary drinks and a large bathtub overlooking the city – perfect for one of Tel Aviv’s stunning summer sunsets or warm nights. Prices start from NIS 800 ($225) per night.The hotel is owned by Oren Pascal and Ben Braverman, the team behind Tel Aviv’s CUCU Hotel on Dizengoff St. and Hotel Nordoy on Nahalat Binyamin St. near the Carmel Market.“As a group, we are maintaining our unique line and are searching for protected buildings with a unique structure and interesting story so they will have added value,” Pascal said.“The building is a protected structure from 1919 and we decided to maintain its atmosphere through design in the spirit of the era, alongside Tel Aviv’s central Shenkin Street, so guests have a magical experience of a historical period along the modern and fast pace of life outside the hotel.”Experienced architect Doron Minin from Odo Architects was entrusted with expanding the building from its original two floors to seven floors, all while maintaining the building’s original appearance.For those wondering about the hotel’s unusual name, the developers decided to name their latest project after a short story called “Sam and Blondi,” written by celebrated Israeli author and poet Uri Sharabani.The book, which takes pride of place on the desk of every room at the hotel in both English and Hebrew, tells the story of a couple’s experiences in Tel Aviv, enjoying the romantic atmosphere of the city and the period upon which the hotel’s design is based.The decision to place the book at the center of the hotel’s design, the owners say, reflects their desire to both preserve the iconic building and the diminishing world of love for literature.For those seeking to take advantage of everything modern that central Tel Aviv has to offer while enjoying the opulence of a bygone era, Sam&Blondi is certainly worth a visit.The author was a guest of the hotel.

