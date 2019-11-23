NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A taste of New York’s Little Italy in Tel Aviv

One of Serafina’s owners, Fabio Granato, said they had wanted to open one up a branch Tel Aviv for 20 years.

Serafina (photo credit: AMIR MENACHEM)
Serafina
(photo credit: AMIR MENACHEM)
Was it the ripeness of the Israeli cherry tomatoes that made the difference in the burrata? Or the “forest mushrooms” found in the Carmel Shuk that populated the mushroom fettucini?
Whatever Israeli accents were brought to the table, they did their job at helping the famed New York restaurant Serafina spread its wings to the Mediterranean.
Serafina is a chain of Italian restaurants that first gained prominence in Manhattan, where it has 11 eateries, which are frequented by the likes of Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. The successful endeavor has grown to encompass 37 restaurants around the world, with the new Tel Aviv branch being the first in Israel.
One of Serafina’s owners, Fabio Granato, said they had wanted to open one up a branch Tel Aviv for 20 years.
To get the project off the ground, he and co-owner Vittorio Assaf teamed up with big-time Israeli restaurant owner Yaki Kabir, who is involved with upscale Japanese restaurant TYO and the Haiku Skybar.
Kabir pulled the Serafina Israel team together and sent his Serafina chef Avi Belinsky and the restaurant’s pizza chef to New York for an intensive two month training under Assaf, the creator of all the Serafina recipes, and his top cooking crew. Assaf is the Italian food expert, but it’s Kabir who knows the Israeli palate.
“Vittorio is so professional and he knew from the beginning we need to make adaptations,” Kabir explained when asked about the menu changes at the non-kosher restaurant. “The Israeli is pressured. They are fighters. They eat chili [spice]. For an Israeli, meat and cheese together is not so good.” The menu has seafood on the list, but no pork.
“We had to adapt to the ingredients we find and then to the flavor of what people want to have. More spice. But the rest of the DNA of the menu is the same,” Assaf said.
The restaurant’s location – amid a strip of new eateries and shops in Ramat Aviv – is not central, but the owners love the spot.
“It’s easy to find parking, it’s accessible,” Assaf explained, adding that the north Tel Aviv neighborhood was full of young families.
“It’s the future. They are opening access to the beach at the end of the road,” Granato added with certainty. “There’s a need. Something like this was missing; so we came in the right location where we are welcomed and needed.”
GRANATO IS NOT only Assaf’s long-time business partner, but he’s the top taster. He likes Israeli wines over some others from the region. In Turkey, he won’t even pick up a glass. Granato and Assaf travel the globe together, tending to their 38 businesses, which include eateries and resorts. Granato is the go-to eater. When it came to the risotto, Assaf revealed Granato forced him to cook it 26 times. The first 25 just did not make the mark.
Assaf was a true professional. Tasting every item on the menu, the longtime chef and man of the hour held a series of oversized note cards in his hands. Each had a different item from the menu handwritten on it in big bold words along with the precise ingredients found in each of the dishes on the menu.
When a question came up about which kosher Israeli wine was a best seller at his West 77th Street location in Manhattan, he politely stepped away from the table for a chat with his colleague in the US and came back with the name of the brand written on a napkin. It was the Tsora Vineyard in the Judah Valley – and he offered the name of another – the Mystic Hills winery from the Golan Heights. Both, he said, get 99 points out of 100 on the scale. Assaf’s restaurants are not kosher, but so much of his New York clientele are Jewish, that he has adopted kosher Israeli wines to the menu — but only the best.
During a recent visit to Sarafina, Assaf did not stop working the entire evening. When the mushroom risotto came out of the kitchen too soon after the burrata and artichoke appetizers, he followed the waitress to the side and politely reminded her that the appetizers should be cleared before a hot dish is served.
When asked how he was dealing with the notoriously bristly Israeli service industry, Assaf said that the Israeli staff worked together very well and did quite a good job. “There is major unity here, the energy of people is together. It’s incredible,” he said.
When the main dish came, Assaf asked the guests to let the gnocchi rest on their tongues. Eyes closed. He was right. After a few moments, and a little bit of pressure from the tongue… the little potato pasta piece melted away under the roof of the mouth. And then – the spice! This dish with a spicy red sauce was Mediterranean-inspired and Israeli-finished. It had halved kalamata olives in abundance. The only problem for Assaf was the deep red color of the sauce, which looked a bit different than the original. The culprit, he said, is the kalamata olives.
Moving to the desserts. They were divine. The Mille Feuille was heaven. The crisps atop the light cream were the tastier cousin of corn flakes. The Torta Caprese was a genuine chocolate cake with ice cream and mousse. Not too artificially sweet, but not bitter. I closed my eyes to enjoy the moment of the first bite. A true treat.
Serafina TLV is as fresh to Ramat Aviv as its food will be to eaters. And for New Yorkers who are regular drop-ins to Israel’s most Metropolitan city, they can find a piece of “home,” as the two say, right here in Tel Aviv.


Tags Tel Aviv restaurant food
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: A paradigm shift in peer-to-peer learning By HILLEL FULD
Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Jpost editorial logo Selective barring By JPOST EDITORIAL

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by