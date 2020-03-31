A technological solution to ease the shortage in coronavirus diagnosis

The current state in which the state is severely limited by means of diagnosing coronavirus in patients increases the anxiety among thousands of people who believe they may have unknowingly contracted the virus.

Hyro has developed a chatbot that helps identify potential coronavirus carriers in real-time, through a special algorithm that assesses the risk of a person being infected.

How is this done?

The chatbot presents the person with a series of questions to the subject based on the most up-to-date information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the answers, it performs an immediate risk assessment of the person.

At the end of the risk assessment, the chatbot presents a series of recommended steps in accordance with the guidelines of the above-mentioned organizations.

Hyro is an artificial intelligence company specializing in natural language processing, working with leading medical centers around the world to provide administrative and medical information to patients using natural language voice assistants. The company is currently offering the service for free to any medical organization, as well as hospitals and other governmental organizations that offer medical information and guidance to citizens.

Implementation is immediate and requires no effort from the organization.

Israel Krush, CEO, and co-founder of the company met Rom Cohen, VP of Infrastructure and Co-Founder during their studies at Cornell University.

The two identified a wide variety of natural language processing opportunities and teamed up with Uri Velevsky, VP of Technology and Co-Founder who worked at Google-Duplex, the Google team that develops voice-operated artificial intelligence assistants.

The startup Hyro is revolutionizing the field of corona diagnostics and may provide a possible solution to the severe shortage of testing capacity governments are experiencing, with a way of identifying possible patients through an AI-based questionnaire.