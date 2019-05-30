A third election in 2019? It can certainly happen - analysis

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Jerusalem Post headline from March 4 looks prophetic now.



“An election do-over in 2019? It can certainly happen” the headline at the top of the page predicted, more than a month before the April 9 election.

The premise was that polls at the time were predicting 61 MKs for the Center-Left bloc, which included Arab parties unwilling to enter any coalition. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Center-Right bloc was polling at 59, and he was ruling out a coalition with any of the parties outside his bloc.The polls were very incorrect. The Center-Right won 65 seats, which ended up being still not enough, because Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party refused to enter Netanyahu’s coalition.The article suggested that President Reuven Rivlin could give both Netanyahu, and then Blue and White leader Benny Gantz a chance to form a governing coalition, and they could both fail, which would force an election.Channel 13 political analyst Raviv Drucker reported then that Rivlin could then compel Netanyahu and Gantz to form a government together, and then let them fight over who would come first in a rotation in the Prime Minister’s Office.But Netanyahu preempted Rivlin from letting anyone else run the country by coercing the Knesset on Thursday night to disperse itself and initiate a dotw-over election on September 17.The move upset backbenchers in his party, one of whom was overheard calling it “suicide” in a private conversation with another Likud MK.MKs were not the only people upset about another election being held. People across the country have expressed outrage at the news.For those who found repeat elections to be bad news, there could be even worse news still left to come.What is even worse than a repeat election? A three-peat election (borrowing the word made up when Michael Jordan twice led the Chicago Bulls to NBA championships three years in a row.Yes, that can certainly happen. It is even more likely now that Netanyahu and Liberman have indicated that they do not want to sit with each other in a government ever again.That could leave Netanyahu short of coalition partners if he forms the next government. If the Center-Right minus Yisrael Beytenu fails to win 61 seats on September 17, it is very possible that no one will be able to form a government.Perhaps Rivlin would be able to intervene then. Perhaps he won’t.Another election in 2019 is still possible. Clip and save this article, just in case.

