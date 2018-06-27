AG rejects campaign undermining state prosecution over Netanyahu probe

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit (C) speaks in Knesset, June 27, 2018.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Wednesday rejected campaigns aimed at delegitimizing the corruption probe into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for corruption being conducted by the police and state prosecution.
A variety of Likud MKs have attacked law enforcement’s use of state witnesses' testimony against Netanyahu, calling the state’s witnesses corrupt.
Speaking at the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, Mandelblit said that even though, “state’s witnesses are involved in crimes and it would be better if we did not need to use them, to get to the truth, we are willing to pay the price. It is a strategic way to fight corruption…we use all legitimate and possible tools, including state’s witnesses” to get to the truth.
The attorney-general also defended how long it has taken and will still take for him to decide on whether to charge Netanyahu for his alleged involvement in three major corruption affairs.
Critics have said he has wasted years probing the prime minister, but he countered that he only opened the first criminal probe against Netanyahu in December 2016.
Mandelblit stressed that in the course of the last 18 months, the investigations have seen many changing developments, including Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla! affair only getting serious at the end of 2017 and only truly breaking open a few months ago when top Netanyahu’s advisers Shlomo Filber and Nir Hefetz were brough on as state witnesses.
In mid-June, the Jerusalem Post exclusively reported
that it had learned that Mandelblit will likely announce an intent to indict Netanyahu in Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts) and Case 4000, either by the end of 2018 or the start of 2019. The Post
reported that an indictment in Case 2000 (Yediot Ahronot-Yisrael Hayom) was less certain.
Mandelblit did not give any dates during his appearance Wednesday.
A third major point, he emphasized at the Knesset was pushing back against criticism that his office has blocked public revelation of various recordings and material connected to the cases.
He said that he has repeatedly rejected publicizing “gossip” against the prime minister, which might be desired by the media and those opposing Netanyahu, but which are not relevant to the criminal probes.
This past week, Channel 2 has revealed a range of recordings that have placed the Netanyahu family in a negative light relating to use of state funds or pressuring staff to spend money for the premier and his wife. The reports emerged only days after Mandelblit indicted Sara Netanyau
for fraud. in a case involving alleged misuse of state funds.
While some points might relate to cases against the prime minister and his wife, some have been dismissed as gossip, and the Netanyahus have attacked the revelations as "fake news" or facts that were being taken out of context.