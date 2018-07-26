July 26 2018
ANALYSIS: As tensions grow, Palestinians 'waiting for order to attack'

As senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh meets U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov, various Palestinian factions meet to devise a plan.

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
July 26, 2018 17:09
1 minute read.
Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh looks on as he attends the funeral of Palestinian Hamas militants

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh looks on as he attends the funeral of Palestinian Hamas militants who were killed in Israeli tank fire, at a mosque in Gaza City July 26, 2018. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

 
As residents of Gaza border communities were subjected to nine air sirens and the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes against the Gaza Strip on Wednesday night, both Israel and Hamas are eager to learn what the future holds.

Past agreements fell apart time after time, yet various international bodies are attempting to deescalate the situation.

Kite and balloon terror activities continue as Gaza attempts to continue their strategy that each action by the IDF will be met with a Hamas-led counter-action.

Twenty fires broke out in southern Israel on Wednesday and one fire erupted in Nir Am on Thursday morning. It was quickly extinguished by fire fighters.

Hamas political official Fathi Hamad stated that "the military wing members [of Hamas] are waiting for an order to attack the enemy." UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov held a meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Thursday to discuss options to deescalate the situation.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said during a radio interview on Thursday to Kan radio that Israel is making "great strides" decision to launch a wide scale military operation in the Gaza Strip against Hamas


