Jerusalem rabbi arrested on suspicion of enslaving 50 women, children

Close to fifty enslaved women and their children were discovered during a police raid on a residential facility in Jerusalem on Monday. A 60-year-old ultra-Orthodox rabbi was arrested under suspicion of leading an abusive sect in the facility.Police are investigating the possible abuse children ranging from of five to 11-years-old in the alleged sect. Nine women, including the man's wife, were arrested under suspicion of aiding and abetting the alleged abuse. Reported sexual abuse is also under investigation. The girls that were recruited by the sect "were taught to dis-associate themselves from their parents, their families and their friends," police said. There were "multiple lessons of modesty," during which the girls were shown "hell, bravery and fire, threats and scares about the afterlife," they added."They would put the girls' fingers into the fire to make them understand what hell is."Police said that further arrests are to take place. The arrested rabbi, who is under suspicion of abusing the children aswell as the women, said that "nobody believes this is true." He denied forcibly holding children in the facility, saying, "The minors in the house? Maybe they are my grandchildren who came over."When asked whether they were held as slaves, the man said "besides it being absurd, it is stupid." His lawyer said that "the rabbi claims there had been a dispute between the women in the 'seminar' [the alleged sect] and their family members," according to Ynet.The alleged sect leader has been arrested in the past following complaints issued by the Israeli Center for Cult Survivors. Upon his release in 2015, he spoke to Channel 12's (then Channel 2) Oded Ben-Ami, saying that "the vast majority of the girls go to work in the morning, and in the afternoon they take part in lessons for maybe three hours."He said that "when there were girls that did not like it in the house, I was cruel to them and forced them to try again and again and again."Witnesses that study near the facility said that they "would see girls sleeping on mattresses on the roof, in the cold, sometimes in the rain. We tried to call them, but they did not answer."They said that a cover was later placed over the roof "so we would not see what was happening."