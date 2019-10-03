Kevin Spacey is out and about in Tel Aviv

Kevin Spacey, the two-time Oscar-winning actor who weathered a major sexual harassment scandal in recent years, was seen in Tel Aviv this week, walking through the trendy Nahalat Binyamin neighborhood with a friend on Wednesday night.



Spacey checked out the menus at a number of bars and restaurants before choosing to have dinner at the popular Coco Bambino restaurant, which is run by Tom Aviv.

The actor starred in the popular Netflix series House of Cards as a politician who becomes the US president, but his character was abruptly killed off after he was accused by several men of sexual misconduct.Spacey’s companion in Tel Aviv was apparently his manager, Evan Lowenstein. The two were photographed earlier in the week in Paris, according to the website RadarOnline.com.Lowenstein, who was once a musician, recently had a court battle with his ex wife, who does not want their children anywhere near Spacey, according to a report in Mail Online. Spacey has been accused of propositioning underage teens on multiple occasions.Lowenstein was raised Orthodox in Georgia and gained fame about 20 years ago in a singing duo with his identical twin brother. The two called themselves Evan & Jaron and had a hit called “Crazy for this Girl” that peaked at 15 on Billboard’s Top 100 in 2000. He has been managing Spacey for about three years.Spacey was back in the headlines in the US this week after the alleged victim in a civil sexual battery lawsuit against him, a masseur, died. A federal judge will need to determine if the case can proceed.The actor, who won Oscars for his roles in The Usual Suspects and American Beauty had perhaps the most dramatic fall from grace in the #MeToo era. In addition to being written off House of Cards, which was based around his character, he was removed from Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, a fact-based drama about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III. Spacey played billionaire J. Paul Getty, the victim’s grandfather, but most of his scenes were reshot with Christopher Plummer after the scandal broke and in some sections, Plummer was digitally inserted into footage with Spacey.Spacey’s most recent project is Gore, a movie about a young man who meets his idol, writer Gore Vidal. Spacey plays the title role, but no release date has been announced.

