After delay, Amos-17 satellite set for Tuesday night launch

SpaceX will reattempt to launch Israeli communication satellite Amos-17 into orbit from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Tuesday evening (early Wednesday, Israel time).
Communication company Spacecom, the Ramat Gan-based operator of the AMOS or “Affordable Modular Optimized Satellite” series, told the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Monday that the launch had been rescheduled for late Tuesday, pending final authorizations.
The satellite launch was initially scheduled for Sunday evening (local time), but postponed after a suspected engine fault was identified in SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch vehicle.
"As notified by launch company SpaceX after an additional test of the launch site was successfully executed, the launch of the Amos-17 satellite has been scheduled for the early morning (Israel time) of August 7, 2019, subject to final approval from launch site authorities," the company said.
Once operational, Spacecom says Amos-17 will be the most advanced high-throughput satellite to provide communication services to Africa. The satellite also offers coverage for growing satellite service markets in the Middle East and Europe.
"Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete," SpaceX tweeted on Sunday. "[The] team is now working toward August 6 for launch of AMOS-17 from Pad 40 in Florida, pending Range availability."
The reusable Falcon 9 launch vehicle, designed and manufactured by Elon Musk's SpaceX, is a two-stage rocket for the transport of satellites and other commercial payloads into orbit. A standard launch is priced at $62 million.
