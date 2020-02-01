The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

After rainy winter, water pumping from the Sea of Galilee to increase

Following the abundant rain and the rising water level in the Sea of Galilee, Mekorot will increase the amount of water it's offering from the reservoir

By OMRI RON  
FEBRUARY 1, 2020 02:09
Lake Kinneret, also known as the Sea of Galilee, Israel's main water reservoir (photo credit: NOAM BEDEIN)
Lake Kinneret, also known as the Sea of Galilee, Israel's main water reservoir
(photo credit: NOAM BEDEIN)
Following the abundant rains which caused a surge in the Sea of Galilee's water level, Mekorot announced its intent to increase the amount of water it will be pumping out of Israel's main water reservoir.  
The water the company delivers will still involve a combination of filtered Sea of Galilee water, desalinated water and water derived from underwater reservoirs.
In previous years, due to a harsh drought and a meager amount of rain, water supply from the Sea of Galilee was limited during the summer months to just northern Israel.
"Increasing water pumping from the Sea of Galilee will allow us to use the natural water resources more optimally" Said the deputy head of engineering in Mekorot, Yossi Yakovi. "[It will allow us to] decrease our reliance of underground water reservoirs, which have been carrying the 'burden' of supplying water to Israel, and will allow us to manage them properly [back] to their former level"
Over the course of the next few days the water supply will increase and will allow a more flexible use of it both during routine times as well as emergencies, according to Mekorot.
The Ministry of Health will accompany the process to ensure that the water is up to health regulations. 


Tags rain kineret level water
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Benjamin Netanyahu's strategy: What is it? By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by