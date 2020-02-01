After rainy winter, water pumping from the Sea of Galilee to increase

Following the abundant rains which caused a surge in the Sea of Galilee's water level, Mekorot announced its intent to increase the amount of water it will be pumping out of Israel's main water reservoir. The water the company delivers will still involve a combination of filtered Sea of Galilee water, desalinated water and water derived from underwater reservoirs.Sea of Galilee will allow us to use the natural water resources more optimally" Said the deputy head of engineering in Mekorot, Yossi Yakovi. "[It will allow us to] decrease our reliance of underground water reservoirs, which have been carrying the 'burden' of supplying water to Israel, and will allow us to manage them properly [back] to their former level"Over the course of the next few days the water supply will increase and will allow a more flexible use of it both during routine times as well as emergencies, according to Mekorot. The Ministry of Health will accompany the process to ensure that the water is up to health regulations.In previous years, due to a harsh drought and a meager amount of rain, water supply from the Sea of Galilee was limited during the summer months to just northern Israel."Increasing water pumping from the