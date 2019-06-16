Afula mayor joins protest against home sale to Arab family

bird eye afula 521.
(photo credit: municipality)
The mayor of the city of Afula, located in northern Israel, joined dozens of protestors to demonstrate against the sale of a home to an Arab family on Saturday, Army radio reported.
Afula Mayor Avi Elkabetz and Deputy Mayor Shlomo Malihi were among the protestors who waved Israeli flags in front of the Arab family home.
The protestors claimed that the flags were provided by the municipality, adding that the municipality must "ensure that Afula maintains its Jewish character," Haaretz reported.
MK Ayman Odeh wrote on Twitter that "One line connects the hate demonstrations in Afula with the racist kibutz committees. Both of them should be canceled, but a government that brings Kahanists into the Knesset will not clean them from the streets. Only a strugge for full equality will guarantee democracy for all."
MK Ofer Cassif commented on Elkabetz joinging the protests in Afula. Cassif wrote on Twitter, "How would we define a mayor in Europe who would demonstrate against selling a house to a Jewish family?"
