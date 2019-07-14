Afula to open its parks to Arabs, non-residents in 2 days, court rules

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Under pressure by the Nazareth District Court, the Attorney-General’s Office and the NGO Adalah, Afula will reopen its parks to non-residents, including Arabs within two days, it was announced on Sunday.



The development comes after Adalah sued Afula for discrimination in blocking Arabs from entering its parks and after the Attorney-General’s Office supported the NGO’s lawsuit.

Afula had previously claimed that there was no law against Arabs specifically entering the parks, rather there was a law that only Afula residents could enter the parks.However, following Adalah assembling evidence that the can on non-residents was being selectively enforced against Arabs or was motivated by trying to keep Arabs out of the parks, the Attorney-General’s Office told the court late last week that the ban was illegal.The state told the court that it could not stick its head in the sand and pretend there was no context to the situation, when it was clear that the non-residents ban was motivated by a desire to discriminate against Arabs.At Sunday’s hearing, the court recommended to Afula that it open its parks within two days, and the municipality accepted the recommendation.On the first day of summer vacation, when the ban came into force, attorney Nariman Shehada Zoabi visited an Afula city park with her infant, Adalah said in a release. She was greeted at the entrance with a sign that read, “The park is open ... to the residents of Afula only.” When the gatekeeper learned that Zoabi and her son were residents of the neighboring city of Nazareth, he forbade her from entering.Zoabi said she felt “humiliated,” according to a release. “Jewish residents passed by me, who freely entered this vast park that I know very well, while I had to trace my steps and return to my car.”Two different TV stations performed undercover work and documented Jews - non-residents of Afula - entering the park unbridled, even after telling the gatekeepers that they were not residents.The move comes only a month after Afula Mayor Avi Elkabetz made statements regarding what he called “the takeover of our parks,” which Adalah representatives believe was intended to imply that too many Arabs were in Afula’s parks.The mayor has also said that an Israeli flag should be flown proudly throughout the local park system and Hebrew music should be played. In the past, Elkabetz took part in demonstrations against the sale of homes in the city to Arabs.

