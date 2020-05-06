The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Agreement reached to open state-supervised daycare centers on Sunday

Approximately one-fifth of Israeli preschoolers attend state-supervised daycare centers, while no agreement has yet been reached with private center operators ahead of their planned reopening.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 6, 2020 10:42
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
State-supervised daycare centers will open on Sunday morning as planned, after the government reached an agreement with daycare center operators.
The understandings between the daycare center operators and the finance and welfare ministries will enable the "operation of centers in accordance with health guidelines," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"Opening the daycare centers is an important and necessary step in returning the economy and market to normal," said Labor and Social Welfare Minister Ofir Akunis. "Opening the centers will enable about one million parents to return to work, and that is after ensuring the health of the children and staff."


