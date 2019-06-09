Ahead of match with Israel, Poland honors murdered Jewish sport legend

Soccer ball (illustrative).
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
The Polish national soccer team will honor the memory of Polish-Jewish sport legend Jozef Klotz who scored the first ever goal for Poland in 1922 in a match against Sweden, Noted from Poland reported citing Times of Israel.
Israel is meant to play against Poland on Sunday in Warsaw at the National Stadium in the eliminating rounds leading to Euro 2020
The Polish team already released fan-related information on social media ahead of the game to help supporters enjoy the match.
The Polish players signed a shirt that will be presented to Danni Dekel, a nephew of the late Klotz who lives in Israel.
An exhibition in Warsaw displaying the history of Polish-Jewish soccer players such as Leon Sperling and Zygmunt Steuermann will also be opened in the Polish capital.
Klotz himself was murdered in the Warsaw Ghetto by the Nazis, Ynet reported.
Ahead of the match, Polish sports writers said Israeli player Eran Zahavi “appears in the nightmares of the Polish team,” walla reported.
