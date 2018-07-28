July 28 2018
|
Av, 16, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Ahed Tamimi to be released on Sunday

The teenager and her mother were arrested in December 2017 together with another relative, 20-year-old Nour Tamimi, after they were filmed slapping and kicking IDF soldiers in their village.

By
July 28, 2018 16:00
1 minute read.
Ahed Tamimi to be released on Sunday

Ahed Tamimi (center) enters a military courtroom at Ofer Prison near Ramallah on New Year’s Day.. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Ahed Tamimi, the Palestinian teenage girl who was filmed late last year slapping an IDF soldier in her village of Nabi Saleh, west of Ramallah, is expected to be released from prison on Sunday morning, after serving an eight-month sentence.

She and other members of the Tamimi family have become famous in recent years for their appearances in photographs and videos in which they provoke IDF soldiers.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Her mother, Nariman, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, is also expected to be released from prison on Sunday morning.

Palestinian activists describe Ahed,17, as a "symbol of resistance against Israeli occupation."

The teenager and her mother were arrested in December 2017 together with another relative, 20-year-old Nour Tamimi, after they were filmed slapping and kicking IDF soldiers in their village.

Nour Tamimi was given a 2,000 shekel fine and sentenced to 16 days in prison.

The Tamimi family and Palestinian activists are preparing a hero's welcome for Ahed and her mother in Nabi Saleh. Dozens of family members and supporters are expected to receive the two upon their release at an IDF checkpoint near Tulkarem in the northern West Bank.

Later in the day, Ahed is scheduled to hold a press conference in the Beduin hamlet of Khan al-Ahmar, east of Ma'aleh Adumim, whose residents are facing eviction next month.

Ahed was sentenced in March to eight months in prison after reaching a plea bargain, under which she pleaded guilty to one count of assault, one count of incitement, and two counts -unrelated to the December incident - of obstructing soldiers. She also agreed to pay a fine of 5,000 shekels.

Her father, Bassem Tamimi, said on Saturday that several Palestinian groups have prepared plans to celebrate the release of his daughter and wife. He said that the two will first head to Ramallah to lay a wreath at Yasser Arafat's grave at the Palestinian Authority Mukata presidential compound.

It was not immediately clear whether the two would meet with PA President Mahmoud Abbas. ‭‮

Related Content

July 28, 2018
Clean Bandit wouldn't 'Rather Be' anywhere but Israel

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut