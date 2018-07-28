Ahed Tamimi to be released on Sunday

Ahed Tamimi (center) enters a military courtroom at Ofer Prison near Ramallah on New Year’s Day..
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Ahed Tamimi, the Palestinian teenage girl who was filmed late last year slapping an IDF soldier in her village of Nabi Saleh, west of Ramallah, is expected to be released from prison on Sunday morning, after serving an eight-month sentence.
She and other members of the Tamimi family have become famous in recent years for their appearances in photographs and videos in which they provoke IDF soldiers.
Her mother, Nariman, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, is also expected to be released from prison on Sunday morning.
Palestinian activists describe Ahed,17, as a "symbol of resistance against Israeli occupation
."
The teenager and her mother were arrested in December 2017 together with another relative, 20-year-old Nour Tamimi, after they were filmed slapping and kicking IDF soldiers in their village.
Nour Tamimi was given a 2,000 shekel fine and sentenced to 16 days in prison.
The Tamimi family and Palestinian activists are preparing a hero's welcome for Ahed and her mother in Nabi Saleh. Dozens of family members and supporters are expected to receive the two upon their release at an IDF checkpoint near Tulkarem in the northern West Bank.
Later in the day, Ahed is scheduled to hold a press conference in the Beduin hamlet of Khan al-Ahmar, east of Ma'aleh Adumim, whose residents are facing eviction next month.
Ahed was sentenced in March to eight months in prison after reaching a plea bargain, under which she pleaded guilty to one count of assault, one count of incitement, and two counts -unrelated to the December incident - of obstructing soldiers. She also agreed to pay a fine of 5,000 shekels.
Her father, Bassem Tamimi, said on Saturday that several Palestinian groups have prepared plans to celebrate the release of his daughter and wife. He said that the two will first head to Ramallah to lay a wreath at Yasser Arafat's grave at the Palestinian Authority Mukata presidential compound.
It was not immediately clear whether the two would meet with PA President Mahmoud Abbas.