Ahmad Tibi attacked at speaking event by right-wing activists

Right-wing activists attacked Joint List leader Ahmad Tibi on Saturday morning outside of a speaking event where he was supposed to speak.The activists protested his speaking at the event outside of the auditorium in Ramat Hasharon. They held large Israeli flags and, according to footage released from the interaction once Tibi arrived, they tried to hit Tibi and stop him from entering the premises using the flags.As they did so, the protesters called Tibi a "terrorist" and a "murderer." They additionally held signs saying that Tibi is "not welcome" and "praises martyrs."None of the protesters were arrested or removed as of yet.