Israel's 'Air Force One' takes first flight - watch

The State of Israel's own 'Air Force One' aircraft made its first flight Sunday.

צפו: ההמראה הראשונה של מטוס ראשי המדינה@ittaishick pic.twitter.com/OChrWsYQlv — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 3, 2019

The aircraft cost the country NIS 729 million and is set to become operational next month after a series of test flights. The plane will be used to take the prime minister and his entourage to overseas diplomatic missions. Until now, the PM has flown on an El-Al airplane.

The Boeing 767-300ER airliner arrived in Israel in the summer of 2016 from Australian carrier Qantas and has since been retrofitted by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The cost of the purchase and renovation of the plane is estimated to total NIS 600 million ($170m.).

The aircraft, IAI said, is capable of flying non-stop to China and Japan in the East or the United States and Brazil in the West. The plane has secure and encrypted communication systems, as well.

The aerospace industry said in anticipation of the long-awaited flight that "the airline industry is one of the few companies in the world to be able to plan, develop, convert and license aircraft, and it carries out numerous aircraft divisions within the operations of the aviation division established earlier this year as part of the company's new strategy." Last Thursday the plane made a test drive, which it passed successfully.

