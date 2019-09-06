Air raid sirens activated in Sderot, Gaza Border communities

An Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel on August 9. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Air raid sirens were activated in the city of Sderot, Ibim and Or HaNer in the south of the country, IDF spokesperson reported on Friday night.

Earlier on Friday two Palestinians were killed and 76 injured during the Friday March of Return protests.

The IDF reports five rockets were fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip.

No casualties were reported, emergency services got several calls from citizens who suffered from panic attacks and were given medical help at the scene.



Early reports suggest one rocket fell in a field near Sderot causing a small scale fire, this is unconfirmed by the IDF.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });