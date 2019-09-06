Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Air raid sirens activated in Sderot, Gaza Border communities

The IDF is investigating if any rockets were fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Friday night.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 7, 2019 00:02
An Iron Dome anti-missile system fires an interceptor missile as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel on August 9. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Air raid sirens were activated in the city of Sderot, Ibim and Or HaNer in the south of the country, IDF spokesperson reported on Friday night. 


Earlier on Friday two Palestinians were killed and 76 injured during the Friday March of Return protests.
The IDF reports five rockets were fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip. 


No casualties were reported, emergency services got several calls from citizens who suffered from panic attacks and were given medical help at the scene. 

Early reports suggest one rocket fell in a field near Sderot causing a small scale fire, this is unconfirmed by the IDF. 
 
   


