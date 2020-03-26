The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Alfei Menashe closes its gates to halt coronavirus spread

Only residents and non-residents on essential errands, such as caring for an elderly parent or a divorced parent, are allowed to enter.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 26, 2020 17:34
Alfei Menashe (photo credit: Jonathan Schilling)
Alfei Menashe
(photo credit: Jonathan Schilling)
Alfei Menashe has taken the unusual step of closing the gates of its community to outsiders as of Thursday morning, in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus.
Only residents and non-residents on essential errands, such as caring for an elderly parent or a divorced parent, are allowed to enter. 
“Initially this will be very challenging, as we will be checking each person, one-by-one at the gate,” Alfei Menashe Council head Shy Rosenzweig wrote on Facebook in a message to his community. He promised that soon a sticker system would be in place for those authorized to leave and come in. 
“Those who don’t have to leave, shouldn’t leave," he wrote.
“I understand the this is a very difficult step and that nothing like this has happened in the last twenty years,” he said.
“I think other communities should do this as well,” Rosenzweig told the Jerusalem Post in a telephone interview.
Soon the government will increase its restrictions on Israeli citizens and then they will have no choice, he added.
There are upwards of 8,000 Israelis who live in the West Bank settlement, located near the Green Line, in the center of the country, not far from Kfar Saba. To date there are two people in the community stricken with COVID-19 and some 100 who are quarantined.
But. Rosenzweig said he doesn’t want the situation to get any worse. He has paid close attention to the impact of the virus on the Efrat settlement in Judea and Samaria, where a quarter of the community is now quarantined.
There are those who have dismissed the impact of Corona and there are those who take it very seriously, he said, adding that he fell into the later camp.
“I am not closing the gates against a Zombie army," this is a real threat, he said.
“We are doing this out of respect for the people who do not have it and as a wake up call to the people who are not taking it seriously," Rosenzweig said. 
He has been started in the last week by how many times he has seen people walking about who are not from Alfei Menashe, but have come as part of their nature hike to see the flowers or to stand at its lookout point.
Then there are those who have come to stay with friends or extended family out of the belief that Alfei Menashe would be a good place to reside during the Corona crisis rather than their own homes.
“These are people who have no right to be here or should not be out and about according to the Health Ministry orders,”  he said. 
On his Facebook page he explained that he himself had undergone a Corona virus test, after a temporary council worker from Ashkelon tested positive for the virus.
These days, he wrote, “we are all following the numbers. Statistically [Corona will spread] here as well, it is just a matter of time.” 
To prevent that, he wrote, “I need your support and responsible behavior.”


