Alibaba acquires stake in Israeli transportation start-up

Alibaba Group co-founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma speaks at The Prime Minister's Israeli Innovation Summit in Tel Aviv, Israel October 25, 2018..
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Tel Aviv-based public transit optimization start-up Optibus announced the closure of a $40 million Series B financing round on Wednesday, led by Insight Venture Partners with a strategic investment from Jack Ma’s e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group.
Optibus, which uses artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms
to improve mass transportation operations and rider experiences in more than 300 cities worldwide, plans to use the finance injection to drive future product innovation and expand into both new and existing markets.
Existing investors, including Verizon Ventures, Pitango Venture Capital, New Era Capital and Egyptian-born British businessman Sir Ronald Cohen, also participated in the funding round.
“Every city on the globe runs a multi-million to multi-billion dollar mass transit service, yet the operations rely on outdated software and manual practices to plan, optimize, and run transportation,” said Amos Haggiag, co-founder and CEO of Optibus.
“This wastes resources and delivers poor passenger service. On the other hand, rapid innovations in urban mobility are pushing transportation providers to modernize, and Optibus creates the technology infrastructure that can ensure better performance from the passenger’s point of view.”
The Optibus platform creates an operational plan and schedule that orchestrates the movements of every vehicle and driver in a city-wide transportation ecosystem, choosing the best options available to transit operators and agencies, and ensuring better passenger service with lower operating costs.
The company counts some of the world’s largest transportation providers among its customers, including Keolis, First Group, Transdev and RATP Dev.
Since announcing the closure of $12 million in funding in November 2017, Optibus has expanded its presence in North America and Europe. The company has also witnessed an increase of 400% in sales growth.
“Dynamic transportation planning and operation will play a major role in enabling the future of transportation,” said Ross Devor, Managing Director at Insight Venture Partners.
“Deploying autonomous
or electric vehicles into large fleets or integrating new modes of mobility into existing service are essential tasks that require a unique technology stack. The Optibus platform can handle those complexities at scale, and we’re looking forward to working with the Optibus team to leverage the momentum and help bring real innovation to the market.”
Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba Group, has visited Israel twice this year. In addition to Optibus, his company has invested in several Israeli start-ups since 2016, including cloud-connected dashcam developer Nexar, advanced GPU data warehouse providers SQream Technologies, augmented reality companies Lumus and Infinity Augmented Reality, and e-commerce search engine firm Twiggle.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>