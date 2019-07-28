All remaining Israelis detained for alleged Cyprus gang-rape will be released

Israeli tourists, arrested over the alleged rape of a British tourist in the resort town of Ayia Napa, arrive to appear before a magistrate for a remand hearing in the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus.
(photo credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)
The remaining seven Israelis detained in Cyprus for an alleged gang-rape of a 19 year old British tourist will be released on Sunday, according to Israeli media.
The release of the Israelis is probably in response to the girl changing her version of the story, which harmed her accountability and brought to the decision to release the suspects.
Attorney Nir Jeslovich, who represents some of the Israeli suspects claimed that "As I have argued throughout the process there was no rape in Cyprus, the young men who went on a vacation that became a nightmare will go home today, and everyone will return to their homes and families. The Cyprus Police conducted a thorough professional investigation."
Originally, 12 Israelis were arrested for the alleged rape that occurred in Cyprus' Ayia Napa, after a 19 year old British tourist who claimed that the suspects gang raped her in a hotel room, although she admitted to have willingly gone to the hotel room with one of the Israelis, but claimed that the other 11 showed up and raped her.Three Israelis have admitted
to have had sexual intercourse with the girl, but claimed that it done with her consent, while the other nine denied having any physical contact with her.
Last week five Israelis were already released
and were allowed to return home after the police received results of DNA tests and watched footage the Israelis took of the event.
"Go ask my girlfriend, I was with her, we have pictures together. I don't understand how they didn't check that," said one of the suspects who was released last week.
