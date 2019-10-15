Alleged Cyprus gang-rape victim: The Israelis raped me, the police lied

The British woman who was allegedly raped by Israeli youth in Cyprus, and then said she lied about the crime, took the stand on Tuesday in the town of Paralimni and told the judge she was, indeed, raped and only agreed to walk back her allegations after police officers pressured her to do so, Haaretz reported.



“I was afraid for my life,” she told the judge. She is currently on trial for perjury.

The woman told the court the police officer she spoke with explained to her they have a video that proves the sexual acts between her and the Israelis were not against her will. She was not allowed to view the video and the officer did not agree to tell her how the police came into possession of it.Israeli media reported that one of the Israelis showed police videos he took on his phone and asked them: “Does this look like rape to you?”Twelve Israelis were arrested by Cyprus police in July because of the woman's original complaint. They were later released and allowed to return home when news broke out that the alleged rape victim withdrew the charges.The Israelis maintained all sexual relations with the 19-year-old woman were done with consent and that they are not rapists.The father of one of the youths involved in the case told the press at the time: “My boy is a good boy. If I would be told he stabbed people I would believe it. But rape?!”The remark was widely aired in Israel and fueled a public debate about youth culture and the need to provide young people with better education about relationships and consent.

