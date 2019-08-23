Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Ambassador Danon to the security council: condemn Rina Schenrav's murder

"The Palestinian Authority is directly responsible for this attack, a result of the Palestinians' ongoing policy of educating and incentivizing their youth to kill Jews throughout Israel."

By
August 23, 2019 19:32
Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, speaks at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Following the murder of Rina Schenrav on Friday, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, sent UN Security Council President a letter demanding condemnation of the terror attack

According to Danon's office, the ambassador emphasized the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority, saying that this attack, "like so many others conducted by Palestinians, was intentionally aimed at innocent Israeli civilians."

"It is being glorified in Palestinian social media," he added. "The Palestinian Authority is directly responsible for this attack, a result of the Palestinians' ongoing policy of educating and incentivizing their youth to kill Jews throughout Israel. The PA glorifies terrorists, rewarding their horrific actions with guaranteed salaries and renaming streets, schools and town squares in their honor." 

 Danon demanded that the security council condemn the murder. "The international community must join Israel in our struggle against terrorism; this is the most justified fight. The international community needs to join it and condemn not only the murder but also the culture of incitement and salaries to murderers."


