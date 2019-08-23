Ambassador Danon to the security council: condemn Rina Schenrav's murder

Following the murder of Rina Schenrav on Friday, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, sent UN Security Council President a letter demanding condemnation of the terror attack.



According to Danon's office, the ambassador emphasized the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority, saying that this attack, "like so many others conducted by Palestinians, was intentionally aimed at innocent Israeli civilians."

"It is being glorified in Palestinian social media," he added. "The Palestinian Authority is directly responsible for this attack, a result of the Palestinians' ongoing policy of educating and incentivizing their youth to kill Jews throughout Israel. The PA glorifies terrorists, rewarding their horrific actions with guaranteed salaries and renaming streets, schools and town squares in their honor."Danon demanded that the security council condemn the murder. "The international community must join Israel in our struggle against terrorism; this is the most justified fight. The international community needs to join it and condemn not only the murder but also the culture of incitement and salaries to murderers."

