American Jewish BDS activist denied entry into Israel

The Population and Immigration Authority at Ben Gurion Airport under the instructions of Strategic Affairs and Information Minister Gilad Erdan refused the entry into Israel of an American Jewish female BDS activist late Sunday night, Erdan's spokesperson announced.



"The policy I have set is clear: anyone who acts consistently to boycott us will not enter the country. The rules have changed and the State of Israel will not hold back anymore against those who try to harm us," the minister commented.





The activist, Ariel Eliz Gold, is a known member of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and specifically active in the Code Pink group, a far-left peace and social justice NGO.Gold had visited Israel before and when it became clear that she was a BDS activist, she was informed upon her departure that future visits to Israel would only be possible if she acquired a visa in advance.On Sunday night, the activist, despite having obtained a student visa before undertaking her trip, was denied entrance into the country. Gold said that she came to Israel this time in order to study Judaism at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem."I am in the Tel Aviv airport getting deported. I got a visa in advance to enter the country buy they are refusing to honor it and are deporting me now," Gold wrote on Facebook, posting a picture of herself at the airport.Along with the decision to deny her entry, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri instructed to cancel her student visa."I am using my authority to prevent the entry of a woman into Israel who came to act against us and call for boycott," Deri underlined his decision."The fact that this is a Jew who tried to exploit her heritage is specifically bad for our country," he added. "Those activists must understand that [...] we will no longer allow people into the country who aim to harm its residents or the state."