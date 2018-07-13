American donors open their pockets for Duvdevan unit

Tzachi Halevy and Lior Raz star in Fauda.
(photo credit: RONEN ACKERMAN)
X
Maybe it’s thanks to Fauda, the hit Neflix series that helped make the IDF undercover Duvdevan unit famous around the world. But according to the New York Daily News, a fund-raising event on Monday at a ritzy New York kosher steak house raised over $250,000 for the counter-intelligence division of Israel’s Commando Brigade, which mostly operates undercover in the West Bank.
Hosted by the Duvdevan Foundation at the Reserve Cut restaurant, the event was attended by 100 VIP guests including Jordache founder Ralph Nakash, nightlife operator David Einhorn, public relations executive Ronn Torossian, Harvey Weinstein’s defense attorney Benjamin Brafman, reality TV star Siggy Flicker and Israeli consul-general in New York Dani Dayan.
The Duvdevan Foundation was established in 1992, and is headed by Itamar Giron. According to the Daily News
, invites to Monday’s fund-raiser offered guests the opportunity to “gain insight and learn about the Israeli special forces undercover unit Duvdean,” including objectives like “targeted killings, kidnappings and a range of other undercover operations which are classified.”
Member of the special ops unit were on hand, but photos of them were strictly forbidden, the report added.