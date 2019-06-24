Americans in Israel warned over demonstrations against U.S., Bahrain summit

A street sweeper cleans sidewalk next to a flower bed in shape of U.S. flag, near location of new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, 2018..
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
JERUSALEM (JTA) — The US Embassy in Israel issued a travel warning over concerns about anti-American demonstrations planned in the West Bank and Gaza in response to the economic summit in Bahrain.
The warning issued over the weekend, and emailed to Israeli-American residents and American tourists in Israel who are registered with the embassy, also warned of possible demonstrations in other locations in the West Bank, Gaza and in Israel.
The demonstrations are expected to take place June 24-26, the dates of the summit, which is being boycotted by the Palestinian Authority.
US government employees are prohibited from official and personal travel to the West Bank on those days, including travel along Route 1, the main thoroughfare into Jerusalem, according to the warning.
“Previous demonstrations have sometimes encountered a strong security force presence and response,” the warning noted.
The warning called on Americans in Israel and the West Bank to: be aware of your surroundings; avoid all demonstrations; monitor local media; and follow the instructions of local authorities.
Palestinians have been holding weekly and sometimes more frequent demonstrations for more than a year on the border with Gaza.
